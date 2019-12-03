Jennifer Aniston's Comment On Courteney Cox's Pic With Daughter Leaves Fans With Big Smile

Godmother Jennifer Aniston's comment on Courtney Cox's daughter is surely going to melt your heart. Recently, Aniston wrote a heart-touching comment for Aniston's daughter Coco after her mother posted a picture of the pair on her Instagram handle on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day. The actress wrote on Instagram, "Coco! You're growing up way to fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep" with a series of red heart emojis.

READ: Jennifer Aniston's Posts A Sweet Message On Her Insta For Adam Sandler

Netizens' reactions

The remarks were praised and adorned by the fans who said that being protective was a good thing. The post garnered a lot of attention as users started appreciating the comment. A user wrote, "Yes, protect her auntie Jen" while another wrote, "Jen you are the sweetest I can`t handle this, omg." Another user wrote, "Protecting is a good thing." The 50-year-old actress had previously opened up about looking after Cox's children when they were young, including Coco. She added that she wants to make sure that the kids have a quality time and should have a lot of fun in their life. According to the reports, Jennifer said that she lets them play with her clothes and jewelry.

READ: Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Thanksgiving With Ex-husband Justin Theroux, Jimmy Kimmel

Cox and Aniston's friendship

Cox was one of the several people who had persuaded Aniston to join Instagram. Aniston finally opened an account on Instagram in October much to her friend's delight. After opening the account on Instagram, she immediately garnered over 21 million followers. The star regularly shares throwback pictures from her days in Friends on her Instagram handle. Cox and Aniston share a close relationship with each other since the days of shooting for the hit comedy series Friends. Friends is an American sitcom television series, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.

READ: From Jennifer Aniston To Oprah Winfrey, What Celebrities Ate For Thanksgiving 2019

READ: Jennifer Aniston Cooks A 'special Dish' For Jimmy Kimmel For Thanksgiving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.