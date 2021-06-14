Courtney Cox Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Daughter Coco As She Turns 17

Courtney Cox is among the active Hollywood celebrities on social media who frequently keeps her fans posted about what she’s up to. The Friends star has recently shared a few rare and unseen pictures with her daughter Coco to send her wishes on the occasion of her 17th birthday. She also penned a heartfelt note in the caption for Coco and sent her wishes on her special day. The post took no time in receiving a wave of reactions from fans, who also posted their warm messages for her in the comment section.

Courtney Cox wishes daughter Coco

While Coco has featured in a number of Cox’s Instagram posts in the past, her latest post shows some of their older pictures together. One of them shows Coco as an infant, as she smiled for the camera beside her mother. The next picture shows her singing in karaoke while another has captured her sporting the mermaid costume. Courteney has also shared an amusing video where Coco is seen making comic facial expressions before her mother joined her on video and planted a kiss on her cheek.

The heartfelt message that Courteney has posted for Coco reads, “Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much”. As soon as the post was shared, her fans started sending in their own birthday wishes for Coco. Many of them expressed their surprise at the fact that she has turned 17 already and sent her all kinds of compliments. Some of them also pointed out the “sweet” relationship that she shares with her mother and wished her luck for the future.

IMAGE: COURTNEY COX'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Fans recently got to witness Courtney Cox in Friends Reunion, which had aired just a few weeks ago. She was joined by her colleagues – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the reunion special. The episode witnessed them reminiscing some of their old memories from the show and even recreated the famous quiz scene. The reunion also featured Friends showrunners Marta Kaufmann, Kevin Bright and David Crane, who revealed several intriguing details about the show's creation.

IMAGE: COURTNEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.