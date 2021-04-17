Courtney Cox's Weekly Round-up, Know What Star Did After Wrapping Up FRIENDS Reunion Shoot

Courtney Cox is best known for the portrayal of 'Monica Geller' in the iconic 90s tv show FRIENDS. With wrapping up the shoot of the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion with all the cast members to announcing her comeback on the screen with Shining Vale, the Cougar Town actor has had an eventful week. Here's the weekly round-up of Courtney Cox's activities from April 10 to April 17, 2021.

Courtney Cox channeled inner her Chef Monica Geller character

Courtney Cox started her week by showing off her inner 'Chef Monica Geller' from the show FRIENDS. Cox geared up in her kitchen to spill the beans on her Chicken Parmesan recipe. She says at the start of the video "I'm making chicken parmesan, I know I'm not Italian, it is not Italian, I'm from the south it's okay". The reel showed Courtney Cox cooking the delicious food item from scratch, step-by-step, to finally eating it at the end. She wrote the ingredients in the caption and also added an elaborate text on how to cook it.

The shoot of FRIENDS Reunion wrapped

The highly anticipated FRIENDS reunion, which had been repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic began filming earlier this month and they finally wrapped up the shooting this week. All the cast members Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Leblanc, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston along with Courtney Cox reunited at Stage 24, the original FRIENDS soundstage on Warner Bros. for the HBO Max special. Upon wrapping up the shooting, FRIENDS official Instagram page announced the same to its millions of fans and wrote, “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion".

Courtney Cox showed what she had in common with her character Monica Geller

In Courtney Cox's latest Instagram post, she jumped on the bandwagon of "tell me without telling me" social media challenge. Cox took up the challenge in which she had to post clips of resembling her own FRIENDS character Monica Geller without telling that she is Monica. She started the video by saying "Tell me you're Monica, without telling me you're Monica. I will go first". The video is then cut to the star showing how tidy she keeps her kitchen with every cutlery kept in place, every food ingredient, and jars organized and even labelled. The video resembled her reel character Monica who is known for being a neat-freak, obsessive-compulsive, and being particular about where she kept her things. Cox also added the touch of the character by saying her catchphrase "I know" at the end.

Courtney Cox to return to the screen with Shining Vale

In Courtney Cox's Instagram story from Friday, she revealed she will be returning to the screen with the horror-comedy series Shining Vale. She will be starring in the first season of eight half-hour episodes alongside Greg Kinner and Mira Sorvino. The FRIENDS official Instagram handle also celebrated the news with a dancing clip of Monica Geller from an episode. They wrote in the caption "Courteney Cox is returning to our screens! Shining Vale has been ordered to series @STARZ". They also added a catchphrase by Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing in the show and wrote "Could we BE any more excited?".

