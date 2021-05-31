Courtney Stodden Announces Engagement To Beau Chris Sheng, Says 'the Ring Made Me Gag'

American model and television personality Courtney Stodden of Celebrity Big Brother fame is officially engaged. The celeb took to their social media handle to announce that they are engaged to their boyfriend Chris Sheng and shared a close-up shot of their big diamond engagement ring.

Courtney Stodden announces engagement

The 26-year-old celeb who was previously married to actor Doug Hutchinson when the star was just 16 ended their marriage a year ago. The celeb then started dating film producer Chris Sheng whom they are engaged to now. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality star shared a boomerang video flashing the giant rock on their finger with the caption, "I said yes OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful." Check it out.

Netizens react to Courtney Stodden's engagement news

As soon as the news broke out on Instagram, congratulatory messages started pouring in for Courtney. Many Hollywood celebs and media personalities also chimed in their congratulations in the comment section of the post. April Love Geary wrote, "Omg it’s gorgeous! Beautiful ring for a beautiful woman!," while friend Samantha Scarlette wrote, "Congratulations!!! He seemed very sweet when we went ghost hunting." The stars' followers were also very excited by the news and showered Courtney with congratulations and good wishes. Take a look.

About Courtney Stodden's boyfriend

The reality star started dating their partner Chris in 2017 amid their split with ex-husband Doug. In March 2020 the star told US Weekly that they have been dating Chris for 3 years and it had taken a lot of time for Courtney to trust and open up to him. The model who got married at the age of 16 got officially divorced in March 2020. Following the divorce, Courtney shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which they revealed that they were verbally abused during their 10-year marriage and was scared to talk about it before. The post has since then been deleted.

A peek into Courtney Stodden's Instagram

The model has deleted all their previous posts from Instagram and on April 14, 2021, they shared a post in which they announced themself as non-binary. The model shared that they do not identify themself as he or she and shared that they also got bullied in school for being different. The celeb came out to the world by saying, "My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of colour."

IMAGE: COURTNEY STODDEN AND CHRIS SHENG'S INSTAGRAM

