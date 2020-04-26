COVID-19 Survivors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson To Donate Blood For Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from coronavirus, are doing their bit to help in the fight against the deadly disease. The actors have volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Hanks revealed on NPR's "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me!" podcast via MSN.

"A lot of the questions (are) what now? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he said.

"We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine'," the actor quipped.

Tom Hanks caught the virus in Australia

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson caught the Coronavirus in Australia (on March 11) where the actor was shooting for a film based on the life of Elvis Presley. Hanks stars as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The actors had taken to Instagram to break the news of his diagnosis to his followers. He had written in the caption for the post that they had a bit of fever and felt tired and decided to be sure about their health. Have a look at the post here. They returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after quarantining and recovering from their symptoms.

