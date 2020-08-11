'CSI Miami' Filming Locations: From Manhattan Beach To Hawthorne In California

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which is famously known as CSI and CSI: Las Vegas, is one of the most famous American investigatory crime drama TV series. The show also has indirect spin-offs named as CSI: Miami and CSI: New York. The TV serial which received a stupendous response and garnered several awards earned widespread attention due to the various locations of the show. Here are CSI: Miami filming locations one should know about. Keep reading:

CSI: Miami filming location

CSI: Miami was primarily shot in California. Indoor scenes of the show were shot at Raleigh Manhattan Studios near Manhattan Beach, California. However, most of the outdoor scenes of this series were filmed in Long Beach, as well as in Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Also, the beach areas of Marina Green Park and Rainbow Lagoon Park in downtown Long Beach were also often used for other outdoor scenes.

On the other hand, the sculptured walkway which is seen as paying tribute to the old Pike Roller Coaster can be seen in the background in quite a few episodes. Some of them are "Wrecking Crew" and "Under The Influence". The Water Garden Park in Santa Monica is yet another CSI Miami shooting location that has been preferred bt the makers.

As per reports, other locations of this show are located around Long Beach, such as the Naples district, as according to the makers, the entire vibe of that place, with upscale homes, palm trees and large boat docks, matches with that of Miami.

Many fans of the series might be unaware that the building which is used for exterior shots of the important Miami-Dade Police Department crime lab is originally the SkyOne Federal Credit Union headquarters located at 14600 Aviation Boulevard in Hawthorne, California.

The main cast of CSI: Miami

David Caruso as CSI Lieutenant Horatio Caine

Emily Procter as CSI Detective Calleigh Duquesne

Adam Rodriguez as CSI Detective Eric Delko

Khandi Alexander as Coroner Alexx Woods

Rory Cochrane as CSI Detective Timothy 'Tim' "Speed" Speedle

Kim Delaney as CSI Lieutenant Megan Donner

