Dakota Johnson Replaces Daisy Ridley In Indie Drama 'Daddio' Alongside Sean Penn

The upcoming Indie film Daddio will now be led by Dakota Johnson. The decision comes after multiple times of scheduling and other issues as for every Indie movie and the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Sean Penn. Read along to know all the other details about the film.

Dakota Johnson comes on board indie film Daddio; see details here

According to Collider, Daisy Ridley has walked out of the indie movie Daddio and Dakota Johnson will be taking up the role, co-starring opposite Sean Penn. The upcoming movie will be written by Christy Hall, who is known for I’m Not Okay With This and will also be making her directorial debut for a feature film with Daddio. She will also be bankrolling the project along with Emma Tillinger Koskoff, while Johnson and Ro Donnelly will also be producing under the banner of TeaTime Pictures Banner.

Daddio has Dakota playing a young woman who takes a taxi as she arrives in New York City, while Penn will play the cabbie. The latter will kick off an unexpected conversation with his passenger, which quickly drifts from being just some small talk to fun banter and brings in some major honesty. Finally leading the duo to talk about several things like love, loss, sex and power dynamics within relationships.

Johnson was last seen in the indie drama, Our Friend, which also featured Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. She will also star in a fun, cameo appearance in St. Vincent's meta-movie The Nowhere Inn and has also wrapped The Lost Daughter recently, which marked Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut.

The actor is also a part of the indie movie Am I Ok?, in which she starred opposite Sonoya Mizuno. Dakota will be playing the female lead in the Netflix adaptation of Persuasion, the last novel written by Jane Austen. She will also be starring against Copper Raiff in the feature film Cha Cha Real Smooth. Meanwhile, Sean Penn was last seen in the 2019 movie The Professor and the Madman as Dr William Chester Minor and will also star in the upcoming movie Flag Day.

Image: Still from The High Note

