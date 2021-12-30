Dakota Johnson Talks About Her Relationship With Chris Martin; Nice To Be 'cosy & Private'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have kept their relationship far away from public purview ever since they started dating in 2017. With details about their affair being extremely difficult to dish out, Dakota recently spilled some information on her love life.

In a recent conversation with Elle, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor quipped that the duo has 'been together for quite a while' and that they 'go out sometimes'. The duo first sparked dating rumours after jetting off to Israel for a romantic getaway and was also papped at a Sushi eatery in Los Angeles almost four years ago.

Dakota Johnson talks about her relationship with Chris Martin

The actor iterated that owing to their busy and packed schedules, they feel nice to be at home in a 'cosy and private' setting. She added that most of the partying take place inside her house. Earlier this year, Chris Martin surprised his fans by showering adoration on Dakota during Coldplay's London concert. While crooning the band's collaboration with BTS, titled My Universe, he gave a shoutout to Dakota, who was one of the attendees.

Martin said, "This is about my universe, and she's here". In the clip shared by one of the concert's attendees, Dakota can be seen blushing after Martin's gesture and clasping her hands together. She also danced to the song as Chris Martin kicked off the performance.

this is…. ADORABLE 🥺 chris martin sang Mu Universe and dedicated it to Dakota Johnson, my heart 🥲💗pic.twitter.com/GYEUuYcJHd — luvv⁷ 🧷 “my love, tete” (@mimiluvvbun) October 13, 2021

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dakota revealed that the duo is a big fan of the South Korean survival thriller drama, Squid Game. She said that it is 'so intense' and 'joyful at moments as well as horrifying', further referring to it as an 'interesting combo'. The actor revealed that she spent a lot of time with Chris Martin throughout the pandemic and it had been 'great.'

On the work front, Dakota collaborated with director Maggie Gyllenhaal for the psychological drama The Lost Daughter. Also starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal among others, the film was released in the United States on December 17, 2021 post which it will now premiere on Netflix on December 31. The film has been adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name.

(IMAGE: AP)