Coldplay's Chris Martin Reveals They Will Stop Making New Music As Band In 2025

As per the report by BBC, Chris Martin made the announcement on BBC Radio 2 that their last proper record will come out in 2025, after which they will only tour. The rock band frontman stated that Coldplay will stop making new music in 2025.

The band’s frontman, Chris Martin, revealed the shocking news with the BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley on a special show to be broadcast on Friday from 7 pm. Whiley stated that the band may do some collaborations but the Coldplay catalogue will finish then. This is not the first time that Martin has spoken about the retirement of the band, but still, the fans have been shocked by the latest news.

Coldplay to have the last release in 2025

Coldplay bagged one of their biggest hits of the year with My Universe, a collaboration with world-famous K-pop band BTS. A sombre track with Selena Gomez was among the other big collaborations this year. Coldplay is one of the most successful bands with nine studio albums to their names. In 2000, the band released their first record, Parachutes and in 2025, they will release their last one schedule as the band will has decided to retire after their 25th anniversary.



Image: Instagram/@coldplay