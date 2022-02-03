Dakota Johnson To Enter Spider-Verse, Will Reportedly Star In The MCU’s 'Madame Web'

American actor Dakota Johnson, known for her out of the box performance in the film Fifty Shades of Grey, has been in talks to feature in the Marvel studio’s Madame Web movie. It seems like Sony is looking to to bank on its universe of Marvel characters. News of Dakota Johnson being roped in has been confirmed by a source of The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the tweet by The Hollywood Reporter, "Dakota Johnson is entering the Spider-Verse. Johnson is in talks to play the title character in #MadameWeb, the Sony spinoff centred on the #SpiderMan character." Another tweet by the outlet has divulged information regarding the character that Johnson will essay. The tweet read, "Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman".

S.J. Clarkson, writer and a director, popularly known for Netflix’s Marvel series Jessica Jones and the MCU-set spinoff The Defenders, is hired to direct Madame Web. The screenplay will be penned by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Dakota's fans have been showering tons of praises as they are excited to see the actor in this role. A fan wrote, "Yo say what that awesome Dakota Johnson going be great as Madame Webb in Solo Madame Webb movie let's go baby", another tweeted, "

Dakota Johnson amazed her fans with an outstanding performance in the Fifty Shades franchise. Madame Web will be Dakota's biggest studio feature in years. Sony has already released Venom in 2018, which earned over $500 million worldwide. Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the box office records by earning $1.7 billion in worldwide sales, becoming the biggest film of 2021.

What's next on Dakota Johnson's work front

Dakota Johnson will be next seen in the film Am I OK? Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and written by Lauren Pomerantz, the film stars Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, and Sean Hayes alongside Johnson. It had its world premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2022. According to a report by Variety, the film featuring Dakota as a woman grappling with her sexuality will premiere on the online streaming site, HBO Max at a yet-to-be-determined date.

