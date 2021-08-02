Dan Levy & Paul Rudd Enjoy Indian Cuisine In London, Mindy Kaling's Reaction Wins Internet

;8Dan Levy, who played David Rose in Schitt's Creek, was spotted with Marvel's Ant Man, Paul Rudd enjoying desi dishes at an Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom over the weekend. Their gala time over royal Indian Thalis was shared by Chef Asma Khan, the founder of the restaurant Darjeeling Express. In the photo, the actors can be seen sitting at a table filled with Indian delicacies such as puris, a serving of rice, a dish filled with meat and a few ladoos in a bowl as they strike a pose with the chef.

Levy also took to his Instagram and posted a picture of the thali and wrote, “Thank you for a truly memorable meal. You can taste the love.”

Dan Levy and Paul Rudd cherish Indian food and desserts

The Chef took to her Twitter account on Sunday with the actors' photo and captioned it "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!”. She further posted a selfie with Levy and wrote, “Thank you @instadanjlevy. I am so happy you loved the food! Look forward to serving you the biryani next time!”.

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

The pictures left netizens in frenzy and they jumped onto discuss the possibility of Dan Levy joining the cast of Ant-Man 3 and the youthful look of Rudd. Seeing the big shots come together for an outing, one fan reacted, "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever get to see Daniel Levy or Paul Rudd enjoying Luchi Kosha Mangsho omggggg," while another wrote, "Did someone just create my ultimate fantasy dinner? The food looks delicious too.”

More reactions; on their union included one saying "I want a 7-part miniseries about Paul Rudd and Dan Levy going out for dinner.” with another mentioning “I’ve aged more since the beginning of the pandemic than Paul Rudd has in the last 20 years."

Mindy Kaling reacts to the actors' dinner, 'makes it about herself'

Not just fans. but the photo caught the attention of the Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling. The celebrity took to Twitter to react to Dan and Paul's picture, and wrote, "I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow.”

I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 1, 2021

The Friends actor is currently shooting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London. As of now, there is no update about Dan Levy joining the cast of Ant-Man 3 and Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about their upcoming Paul Rudd starrer. However, it has been confirmed that Peyton Reed has returned as the director for the third instalment. Rudd will star alongside Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton.

(IMAGE- ASMALAKHANILONDON/INSTA);2

