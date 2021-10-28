Dan Levy Clears Air About His Role In Paul Rudd’s ‘Ant-Man 3’ As Pictures Surface Online

Dan Levy and Paul Rudd recently enjoyed some Indian food at a restaurant in London and the pictures that surfaced online took over the internet. Netizens believed that the duo would soon share the screen in Marvel's Ant-Man 3. However, the Schitt's Creek star appeared on the talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and put the rumours to rest.

Dan Levy clears air regarding starring in Ant-Man 3 with Paul Rudd

Dan Levy graced the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage with his presence and opened up about the speculations regarding him starring in the next Ant-Man film. He mentioned that he wishes he was best friends with Rubb, but he isn't and also rubbished the rumours about his next role. He made it clear that he would not appear in Ant-Man 3 during his time on the show. Several netizens mentioned that Rubb looked very young in the picture of the duo that surfaced online and Levy agreed. He compared himself to the Ant-Man actor and mentioned that he looked like a '98-year-old man'.

Dan Levy was recently in the news after he came out in support of the Netflix employees staging a walkout against the company over Dave Chappelle's controversial comments against the LGBTQ community shows. The actor mentioned on Twitter that he stood with every employee who was raising their voice to ensure a 'safe and supportive' work environment. Dan Levy was one among many other celebrities who also reacted to the controversy.

More about Paul Rudd's Ant-Man 3

It was recently revealed that the third part of the film franchise would be titled Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will explore the Quantum Realm and its latest leak unveiled its all-new logo. Netizens took to social media to try and figure out what the new logo symbolised. Although the plot of the film has not been revealed yet, it is clear that Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, will be the antagonist in the film. The film will be part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to hit the big screens on July 23, 2023.

