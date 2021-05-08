Last Updated:

Dan Levy Has Hilarious Response To Fan Mourning Father Eugene's Fake Death News

Dan Levy's hilarious response to a fan mourning his father death will make your day. Read on to see the exchange between the fan and the star.

Dan Levy, who co-created the multiple award-winning situational comedy, Schitt's Creek along with his father Eugene Levy, gave a hilarious response to a fan of the show who was under the impression that Eugene Levy has passed away. As one will soon see, Dan Levy responded to the user in question in the same tongue in cheek manner as the Schitt's Creek character that he created. Shortly after the false mourning and the clarification on the part of the Schitt's Creek cast member and co-creator himself, the fan took to the microblogging site to profusely apologize for the tweet. Read on to know more about the exchange.

When a Schitt's Creek fan thought that Eugene Levy had passed away:

As per a report on E! Online, a Twitter user, who goes by the name of Stephanie, not too long ago, tweeted the following "Eugene Levy was such a gift. It's so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here.". In a matter of no time, several members of the Twitterati responded to the tweet, in which they tagged Dan himself. One of those tweets read "@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this.". The barrage of responses in question met with a single response from Dan himself, which simply read "News To Me". What followed it were the euphoric Tweets from fans of the Schitt's Creek cast member from all corners of the internet. Stephanie, on the other hand, apologised to Dan through a series of Tweets and expressed how "embarrassed" she was.

The Twitter exchange between Dan Lecy and the Schitt's Creek fans on the site:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Schitt's Creek:

Schitt's Creek tells the story of a wealthy family suddenly going bankrupt and being forced to move to the only remaining asset they have; A quaint behind-of-its-time town known as Schitt's Creek. Schitt's Creek episodes follow the Rose family and see the members of the same growing close to each other over the course of the series. All of Schitt's Creek episodes are available for streaming on Netflix and/or Amazon Prime Video, depending upon one's geographical location.

