Dan Levy Says It'd Take 'a Really Good Idea' To Get 'Schitt's Creek' Film On The Table

'Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy said that there's no major progress as far as the show's film adaptation is concerned, however, a 'good idea' could kickstart things

While Schitt's Creek creators and makers continue to pique the audience's curiosity with a possible film adaptation of the trailblazing show, actor Dan Levy has given a reality check on what's actually happening behind the scenes. In a conversation with Us Weekly, the actor revealed that there's not much happening on the adaptation front, however, he teased what it would take to get the project on the table. 

During a mental health awareness event in New York City, he said that without the inception of a 'really good idea', the makers are planning to leave things 'as it is'. He further recommended that people pick up the book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, which he deemed is a wonderful pick to delve into the world of Schitt's Creek. 

Dan Levy on Schitt's Creek's movie adaptation

The actor was present at the Revels & Revelations Gala recently with his father Eugene Levy, where the duo accepted the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. While accepting the award, Dan gushed about his co-stars, noting that they are 'a second family' to him. He also revealed that the cast engages in conversations on a daily basis. 

The six season-long Emmy winning show rose to fame quickly after its release and revolved around a family who becomes bankrupt overnight and must let go of their luxurious way of living and move to a small town called Schitt's Creek. Dan's real life father as well as reel life father in the show, Eugene Levy has also previously mentioned his intent of re-living the lives of the Rose family. 

In an interview with Fox 5 New York last year, Levy mentioned that the idea of working with these people is still at the 'front of our brains'. He iterated that the possibility of reuniting hasn't been ruled out, and might happen through a 'movie or another Christmas thing'. He said that the last hurrah is deeply anticipated since he undoubtedly had the 'best six years' of his life on the show. 

For the unversed, the Canadian television sitcom which has been created by Dan and Eugene aired on  CBC Television from 2015 to 2020. It also stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy in pivotal roles. 

