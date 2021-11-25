'Schitt's Creek' Star Catherine O'Hara Bags Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award

Catherine O'Hara, who is famous for her role as Moira in Schitt's Creek, bagged a Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award for her outstanding work. The actor will be awarded the honour for her contribution to the world of Broadcasting and Film. Several fans took to the comments section of the CBC post and congratulated the actor.

Catherine O'Hara bags Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award

Set to stream on November 26, Catherine O'Hara will receive the honour of winning a Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award. She thanked all those involved in the decision-making process. She also mentioned that if she has managed to make any contribution to the world of entertainment, it was all because of the way in which she was brought up. The actor said, "If I have managed to contribute anything to the entertainment and culture of Canada, it's because I was born and raised in this beautiful country to an Irish-Catholic Canadian family, and I was given the great gift to getting to work with the best Canadian co-stars."

Catherine O'Hara was last seen in Schitt's Creek alongside Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and others. The sitcom rose to fame quickly after its release and revolved around a family who becomes bankrupt overnight and must let go of their luxurious way of living and move to a small town called Schitt's Creek.

The star also acted in the iconic holiday film, Home Alone. She played the role of the mother in the film, who goes through thick and thin to reach back to her son, who was accidentally left alone at home as the family went on a vacation. She was also a part of Best In Show, which was all about the world of show dogs. She interestingly played the role of Cookie, opposite her Schitt's Creek co-star Eugene Levy, who played Gerry in the film. The film was lauded for its physical comedy and continues to entertain even after 21 years since its release. Other projects Catherine O'Hara has been part of include Beetlejuice, The Life Before This, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, The Nightmare Before Christmas, After Hours and many more.

