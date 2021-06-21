Last Updated:

Dan Levy Shares A Pic With Actor Eugene Levy To Extend Father's Day Wishes

Dan Levy shared a father's day post on his Instagram in which the two looked their best dressed in sharp suits for an awards night! Read about their bond here.

Written By
Tanvi Rumale
Dan Levy

IMAGE: DAN LEVY'S INSTAGRAM


Dan Levy like every other loving child took to Instagram to share a Father's day wish for his actor-father Eugene Levy. The Schitt's Creek actor shared an unseen photo of him, Eugene, and his sister Sarah Levy for Father's Day 2021. The two men wore suits and stood on either side of Sarah who was dressed in a pink dress.

Dan Levy's Father's Day 2021 post for dad Eugene Levy

Instead of writing the words "Happy father's day" the actor wrote, "A great one. #Eug" in the caption!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

This picture is from the SAG awards ceremony where Dan won an award for his performance in Schitt's Creek. Both father and son star in the show as father and son! Even sister Sarah appears on the show, but not as Dan's sister. 

READ | Dan Levy backs people who don't want kids, says it's 'nothing abnormal'

Dan has always appreciated his parents. Even on Eugene's birthday he had a sweet wish for his father and shared a picture of them hugging and said that he was "very proud to share him with everyone else on the planet." The two have been featured posing together for magazine covers as well!

READ | Dan Levy congratulates 'Schitt's Creek' director Amy Segal for Canadian Screen Award win

In one throwback photo, Dan called Eugene a "great dad" too!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Their show, Schitt's Creek

The father-son duo's show Schitt's Creek premiered in 2015 and ended in April 2020 where they starred as Johnny Rose and David Rose. They had also written the show and produced it. With a total of 6 seasons, the show also starred Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid among others. Schitt's Creek bagged one of the most number Emmy Awards for a comedy show in one season, five in all! The show also has 2 Golden Globes to its credit and also two Screen Actors Guild, SAG awards!

READ | Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy wishes ‘fake husband’ Noah with David-Patrick still from show

Recently, Annie Murphy in an interview with Us Weekly did mention her interest in a Schitt's Creek movie where the original cast reunites for the big screen. She also hinted that there have discussions on the same among the cast members for the past year but nothing as of yet has materialised. Dan Levy too in an interview with T&C said that the idea was not out of reach!

READ | Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy shares poster of Daniel-Patrick; Demi Lovato reacts

IMAGE: DAN LEVY'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy shares throwback picture on Pride Month from this iconic scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT