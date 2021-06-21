Dan Levy Shares A Pic With Actor Eugene Levy To Extend Father's Day Wishes

Dan Levy like every other loving child took to Instagram to share a Father's day wish for his actor-father Eugene Levy. The Schitt's Creek actor shared an unseen photo of him, Eugene, and his sister Sarah Levy for Father's Day 2021. The two men wore suits and stood on either side of Sarah who was dressed in a pink dress.

Dan Levy's Father's Day 2021 post for dad Eugene Levy

Instead of writing the words "Happy father's day" the actor wrote, "A great one. #Eug" in the caption!

This picture is from the SAG awards ceremony where Dan won an award for his performance in Schitt's Creek. Both father and son star in the show as father and son! Even sister Sarah appears on the show, but not as Dan's sister.

Dan has always appreciated his parents. Even on Eugene's birthday he had a sweet wish for his father and shared a picture of them hugging and said that he was "very proud to share him with everyone else on the planet." The two have been featured posing together for magazine covers as well!

In one throwback photo, Dan called Eugene a "great dad" too!

Their show, Schitt's Creek

The father-son duo's show Schitt's Creek premiered in 2015 and ended in April 2020 where they starred as Johnny Rose and David Rose. They had also written the show and produced it. With a total of 6 seasons, the show also starred Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid among others. Schitt's Creek bagged one of the most number Emmy Awards for a comedy show in one season, five in all! The show also has 2 Golden Globes to its credit and also two Screen Actors Guild, SAG awards!

Recently, Annie Murphy in an interview with Us Weekly did mention her interest in a Schitt's Creek movie where the original cast reunites for the big screen. She also hinted that there have discussions on the same among the cast members for the past year but nothing as of yet has materialised. Dan Levy too in an interview with T&C said that the idea was not out of reach!

