Danai Gurira To Reportedly Get A Spinoff Origin Series On Disney+ After 'Black Panther 2'

May is ending with some good news for Marvel and Black Panther fans. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earlier declared they would not cast anyone else in the place of late Chadwick Boseman, fans are wondering about the continuation of the story in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Danai Gurira, who is returning to her character Okoye for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be also reportedly getting a spinoff origin series.

Danai Gurira to reportedly get an origin series

According to a report by Deadline, Danai Gurira, known for her role as General Okoye in the MCU, will reportedly get a spinoff series on Disney+ following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. However, Disney+ or Marvel have not made any official announcement yet.

As per the same report, Ryan Coogler, the writer and director of Black Panther, has made a five-year agreement with Walt Disney. He would also develop a new television series, and Danai Gurira's presence would not arrive as a shocker to the fans. According to the Holiday Reporter, a prominent attorney was the broker of the deal for Danai. He made the deal for Danai for appearing on the upcoming film and an add on to the story, a spinoff series.

Danai Gurira in Black Panther

Danai Gurira played an important role in the MCU. She first appeared in the introductory film Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman. She essayed the role of Okoye, the General of Dora Milaje in the MCU. Okoye was one of the strongest allies of the Black Panther and also fought the battle against Thanos. Danai as Okoye appeared in three films, including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. She will return to her role in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would continue to explore the world of Wakanda. As the lead actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer, it is not revealed how the makers would justify T'Challa's absence. However, the film cast Michael B. Jordan, Lupita, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Daniel Kaluuya in significant roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

