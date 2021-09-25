Daniel Craig Admits He'll Feel 'bitter' When New James Bond Is Announced

James Bond fans have been waiting for the next installment of the spy franchise for six years, the longest gap between two ventures since the launch of the series in 1962. No Time to Die is all set to release over the next fortnight and another reason that makes it special is that Daniel Craig bids adieu to the franchise with the latest installment.

The actor recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he opened up on concluding his association with the character. In the interview, he admitted that he thought his last Bond role Spectre will be his last.

Daniel Craig on exiting association with James Bond franchise

Daniel Craig stated that after believing that Spectre would be his last Bond role, he was 'really really happy' to be given the opportunity to come back to the franchise. The Munich star added that he thought that they had 'wrapped' most of the stories. However, he said that the chance to do one more film was 'wonderful.'

Craig has been associated with the venture for over 15 years since 2006, where he took over from Pierce Brosnan and starred in Casino Royale. The actor called the experience to be a part of these ventures as 'incredible.' He also stated that he was happy that he was ending on his 'own terms' and also thanked the producers for allowing him to depart in that way.

Craig also stated that he was sure that he would miss it. The 53-year-old added that he'd probably be 'incredibly bitter' when the new Bond takes over the franchise.

He also stated that he was aware of a 'lot of things said' about his views on the ventures, but the fact was that he loved 'every single second of these movies.' He stated that it was particularly the case for this one, because he 'got up every morning' and got the chance to work with the cast and crew of the movie. Craig also termed it as one of the 'greatest honours' of his life.

No Time to Die is set to hit the theatres on September 30 and in many parts of the world, on October 8.