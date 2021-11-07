Daniel Craig's Final Bond Movie 'No Time To Die' To Arrive On VOD Soon

Daniel Craig's last on-screen appearance as the iconic role British MI6 agent, James Bond was in No Time To Die that hit the theatres last month. The film received generally positive reviews, with many considering it to be an apt conclusion to Craig's tenure as Bond, and has reportedly grossed more than $610 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2021. Fans who couldn't watch the movie in theatres can rejoice as the Bond movie is all set to arrive on Video on Demand (VOD) sooner than expected.

Daniel Craig's No Time To Die to arrive on VOD

As per reports by The Wrap, No Time To Die will soon be arriving on VOD, the movie released on September 30 in the United Kingdom and India and on October 8 in the United States. Daniel Craig starrer will reportedly be available online starting November 9, only one month after its theatrical release.

Apart from Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah joining the cast.

Next James Bond after Daniel Craig?

Meanwhile, ever since it was announced that Craig would be stepping down from 007's role, there have been several speculations about who would be the next Bond. However, the producers of the action movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have cleared the air about the next Bond and said that they were no rush to find Craig's replacement. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s, Bond producers were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s.

To which Broccoli said, "Oh God no, we’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future." Meanwhile, Wilson added, "He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible." However, fans speculate that celebs like Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page are in the race to become the next Bond.

(Image: James Bond 007 official website)