'No Time To Die': As Daniel Craig Bids Adieu To 007, Actor Reveals What He Will Miss Most

Daniel Craig's most awaited 007 film, No Time To Die, is currently in theatres. While fans waited long enough for the film, it was a bittersweet moment for them as Daniel Craig bid goodbye to his British agent character. Craig played the James Bond role for the past 15 years. His departure from the franchise is the end of an era. However, it is not only his fans who would miss their favourite actor play James Bond, but Craig would also miss something.

During a chat with E! Network, Daniel Craig revealed what he would miss the most about playing 007. The actor first talked about how there is no other franchise bigger than Bond movies and compared them to Marvel films. The actor further said the James Bond filmmakers tend to do things bigger than anybody else. They are usually in some amazing locations like Jamaica. However, it is the people he worked with that he would miss the most as he had an incredible experience of working with them.

Craig went through several physical transformations in these 15 years. He did some gruelling stunts in the Bond films. During the interview, Craig was asked if his body would be okay after performing all the stunt work. The actor replied it would never be okay.

Craig's James Bond journey

Daniel Craig began his James Bond journey with 2006's Casino Royale. It was the foundation of the film's tragedy and turmoil that followed 007 throughout the five films. The film even gave the viewers an emotional side of Bond they never saw before. Casino Royale was followed by 2008's Quantum Of Solace. The story of Casino Royale was continued in this sequel film. Then came 2012's Skyfall, 2015's Spectre and no better way to say goodbye to one of the most loved James Bond hero Daniel Craig with 2021's No Time To Die.

Details about No Time To Die

The film marks the end of Daniel Craig's tenure as agent 007. Apart from Craig, it casts Rami Malek as the lead antagonist, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes. The film's plot revolved around Bond, who reunites with his old CIA friend to fight against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous technology.

