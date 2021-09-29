Daniel Craig's Next Venture After James Bond To Be In Broadway With Ruth Negga

Daniel Craig has been roped in to play the lead in Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth for Broadway. Craig will be joined by Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth in a revival of William Shakespeare’s epic tragedy. Craig's Broadway comeback comes straight off his run as the British Spy, James Bond.

Daniel Craig, who stepped down from the role of James Bond recently will make his return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth. Macbeth will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct the play and Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of Macbeth. The upcoming project will mark the reunion of Broccoli and Craig.

Craig was last seen on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s play Betrayal opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz. As per Variety, Sam Gold in a statement said, "I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas."

Broccoli expressed her delight in working with Craig again and said, "Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold."

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig's last Bond movie No Time To Die's world premiere took place in London on September 28. The event was attended by several A-listers of Hollywood and the British Royal family. In 2019 Craig announced that he would be stepping down as James Bond after No Time To Die, thus ending his run as the British spy after 15 years and five movies. The movie is scheduled to release in India along with the United Kingdom on September 30.

With Inputs from AP

Image: AP