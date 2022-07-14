Daniel Kaluuya Will Not Make A Comeback In 'Black Panther 2'? Here's All About It

After the terrific response to the 2018 film Black Panther, Marvel Studios is once again gearing up to bring the enigmatic world of Wakanda back to the audience with a sequel film titled, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The upcoming movie is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will follow the story of Wakanda without King T'Challa.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022. Ever since the film was announced there is a massive buzz around its star cast. Black Panther 2 will see most of the 2018 film's cast reprising their respective roles. However, actor Daniel Kaluuya who was well known for portraying the role of W'Kabi will not be returning to the second instalment of Black Panther.

As per the reports of Rotten Tomatoes, Daniel Kaluuya will not be a part of the Black Panther sequel. Daniel who became a household name for portraying W'Kabi, the former head of security for Wakanda’s Border Tribe as well as T'Challa's best friend in the first part of the film had to back out from the movie due to scheduling conflicts with his other projects.

While the film's plot is still kept under the wraps it is expected to pick up events from the first part and will continue to explore the world of Wakanda. For the unversed, the film suffered a huge setback with Chadwick Boseman's death in August 2020 due to colon cancer. After the death of the lead actor, the officials affirmed that the role of Black Panther would not be recast or digitally recreated. Rather, the team plans on giving a perfect tribute to the late actor honouring his legacy.

Ryan Coogler will serve as the director for the second part too. Other casts who are returning to the franchise include Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke.

