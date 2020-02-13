Here Are Some Daniel Radcliffe's Best Movies That Are Not 'Harry Potter'

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the major stars in Hollywood who grew up before our eyes with his commitment to the Harry Potter franchise. And while Radcliffe is forever cemented in the minds of his fans as a Boy Who Lived, he certainly isn't a one-trick pony as he utilised this opportunity and reinvented himself to experiment with many acting styles.

Having said that, let us take a look at some of the best movies of Daniel Radcliffe which proves that the talented actor has a strong acting career away from the Harry Potter films:

Lost In London (2017)

Lost in London is a buzzy American-comedy that manages to provide thrills and humour in equal measure. While Daniel Radcliffe does not have a long-standing appearance in the movie, he certainly makes the most of his screen time in a film which had been called a brilliant directorial effort from Woody Harrelson. Interestingly, the film was shot and screened in real-time. The film also features Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson, Willie Nelson, and Eleanor Matsuura in pivotal roles.

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Swiss Army Man is a fantasy-adventure film which proved to be one of the most audacious, yet rewarding acting challenge for Daniel Radcliffe. The actor delivered his most lively, inquisitive, and spellbinding performance as he portrayed a farting corpse in the film. The movie also stars Paul Dano, Mary Elizabeth, Andy Hull, and Timothy Eulich along with Daniel Radcliff.

Trainwreck (2015)

Judd Apatow's Trainwreck is another film where Daniel Radcliffe is not seen playing a major part, however, his screen presence in this R-rated comedy flick makes for one of his best moments ever. The actor is also seen getting into his more adventurous and artistic side that fans have seen in his earlier films.

Trainwreck also features the likes of LeBron James and John Cena along with Daniel Radcliff, Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, and Vanessa Bayer, amongst others.

The F Word (2013)

The F Word is a romantic-comedy film that came out in 2013. The movie was also released under the title What If in countries like America and the UK due to the use of foul language. The film features Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan playing best friends who begin to develop feelings for each other as time progresses.

After the film’s premiere at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival, it turned out to be one of the best-received movies at the festival that year for the exceptional display of acting and the chemistry shared between the cast and the sharp dialogues.

Image credits: Instagram | Daniel Radcliffe

