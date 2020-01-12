Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being Mistaken For A Homeless Person, "got $5 To Buy Coffee"

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe, known for his portrayal of Harry Potter in the film adaptations of J.K Rowling's fantasy novels, recently shared a funny anecdote with the celebrity talk show host Graham Norton. He revealed that he had been given charity by a passerby once while he was cuddling his dog outside a shop in New York City as it was cold. Radcliffe blamed it on his beard which made him look like a homeless person.

The actor spoke about the incident in detail by revealing that he was standing outside a shop in New York where his girlfriend Erin Darke had been shopping. He had a few layers of coats on because it was chilly and that made him cuddle up with his adopted dog on the sidewalk of the New York streets. Just then a passerby looked at him and gave him a five-dollar bill asking him to buy a cup of coffee for himself to keep warm.

In the talk show, Daniel Radcliffe also spoke about the odd moments that he has had to face despite being recognized everywhere he goes. Earlier last year, the actor had opened up about heavy drinking as a teenager as an attempt to cope with the amount of attention that he gets. The 30-year-old English actor's claim to fame has been the Harry Potter series although he has done several theater and film projects after his last appearance on screen as the nerdy wizard Harry Potter.

Daniel Radcliffe juggles between Hollywood and theater

Daniel Radcliffe was last seen in the Broadway comedy play The Lifespan Of A Fact based on a book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. The play revolved around a determined young fact-checker who goes up against his demanding editor and an unorthodox author. Daniel Radcliffe played the role of a determined fact-checker who stirs up some trouble. Further, Cherry Jones played the role of a demanding editor whereas Bobby Cannavale played the role of an unorthodox author. The interesting Broadway show has been based on the high-stakes taken by the three in the world of publishing.

