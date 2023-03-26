Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Child, Girlfriend Erin Darke Flaunts Baby Bump

Daniel Radcliffe, well-known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke. The couple first met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, in which Daniel played the role of poet Allen Ginsberg, while Erin portrayed the character of a woman who fell for him.

The news of the couple's pregnancy was confirmed by US Weekly. Reportedly, Erin flaunted her baby bump while she stepped out with her beau. The mom-to-be wore a hoodie with matching leggings and paired it with a checkered coat and orange boots. Meanwhile, Daniel sported a puffer jacket with a winter hat.

Who is Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend Erin Darke?

Erin Darke met Daniel Radcliffe while filming for Kill Your Darlings in 2012. They have been going strong for over a decade now. Although the couple has been very private about their relationship, their admiration for each other has been clear as they have always been supportive of one another's projects. Erin supported Daniel during the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and attended the event with him.

In an interview with People, Erin spoke about the same and said, "He helps me make self-tapes (for auditions) sometimes. He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person's career."

Erin Darke is well-known for appearing in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dietland, and Good Girls Revolt. However, the actress started her career back in 2009 when she appeared in the film Obelisk Road. She was also part of the film Still Alice, which was nominated for the Oscars.

Daniel Radcliffe does not want fame for kids

In an interview with Newsweek, the Guns Akimbo actor said, "I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets." However, he shared that he would like his children to be part of the crew on a film set. The actor, who has been open about his struggle with fame, earlier shared that he does not want popularity for his kids.