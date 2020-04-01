Daniel Radcliffe's GF Erin Darke Reveals How She Reacted To His Coronavirus' Fake News

Daniel Radcliffe recently made headlines when rumours about him being diagnosed with COVID-19 began to circulate. A fake Twitter account claimed that Radcliffe fell prey to the novel Coronavirus. However, the actor was reportedly unaware of all the rumours until his makeup artist asked him about it. Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend Erin Darke recently revealed in an interview with a magazine, how she reacted to this fake news.

Erin Darke revealed how she dealt with people bombarding her with questions regarding Radcliffe's health

The tweet claiming this has been deleted, but after the fake news about Daniel Radcliffe's Coronavirus diagnosis started spreading like wildfire, he and his team decide to dismiss all the rumours stating that it was all false news. However, Radcliffe's girlfriend Erin Darke was unaware about this whole scenario as she was on a flight while the rumour went viral.

Later, it was after she landed that she saw people bombarding her with questions about beau Daniel Radcliffe's health on social media. Recently, in an interview with an American magazine, Darke spoke about this particular incident in detail.

She said that as soon as she landed and turned her phone on, she had received texts from fans inquiring about her boyfriend's health. The Dietland actor added that she later found out that it was a hoax.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a media portal, Radcliffe admitted that he missed out on informing his girlfriend about the fake news. He stated that they have been dating each other long enough that she knows weird stuff gets written about him occasionally. The celebrity couple has been dating each other for over seven years now.

