Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Biopic To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly anticipated film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic on American singer, musician and actor Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic. As fans are excited to witness the Harry Potter actor embody a famous musician, here is another fresh piece of news for them. The upcoming Roku original film will also be making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

As per Variety, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be screened on September 8, which also marks Toronto International Film Festival's opening night. The other films set for the Midnight Madness screenings include anthology horror film V/H/S 99, Ti West’s X, The Blackening from director Tim Story, The People’s Joker from Vera Drew, Sisu by Jalmari Helander, Sick by John Hyams and Venus by Jaume Balagueró. The programming series will close with the premiere of Lenore Will Never Die by filmmaker Martika Ramierez Escobar.

More on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to take on the bright lights of Hollywood by opening himself to more challenging roles. Reportedly, the White & Nerdy singer handpicked Radcliffe to step into his shoes for the film after the former came across an old clip of the actor singing Tom Lehrer’s song The Elements in front of Colin Farrell and Rihanna during a 2010 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The film is all set to premiere on The Roku Channel, where users can stream the movie for free starting November 4. Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been co-written by Yankovic himself. The film has been bankrolled by Funny or Die and Tango and tells a fictionalized version of how Yankovic rose to become one of the most famous parody artists alive. In addition to Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, the film also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, and Quinta Brunson in supporting roles.

As per the official synopsis of the forthcoming biopic,

Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won't let us reveal.

