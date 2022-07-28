Daniel Radcliffe-starrer 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Biopic To Be Out On This Date; Read Details

Daniel Radcliffe is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly anticipated film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic on American singer, musician and actor Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic. The makers have finally unveiled the release date of the upcoming film on Wednesday with a fresh promotional poster, thereby building fans' anticipation even more. As fans are excited to see their favourite actor embody a famous musician, they expressed excitement in bulk on social media.

Daniel Radcliffe-starrer 'Weird Al' Yankovic's biopic to release on THIS date

On July 27, the makers of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story finally announced the official release date of the Daniel Radcliffe-starrer. The film is all set to premiere on The Roku Channel, where users can stream the movie for free starting November 4. Sharing the information about the film's release, the makers even dropped a new poster of the Harry Potter actor in which he could be seen donning a red coloured jersey which had a text embodied over it, "Daniel Radcliffe is Weird The Al Yankovic Story". The caption read, "Daniel Radcliffe is WEIRD. Stream #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory free on November 4. Only on The Roku Channel. (sic)"

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to take on the bright lights of Hollywood by opening himself to more challenging roles. Reportedly, the White & Nerdy singer handpicked Radcliffe to step into his shoes for the film after the former came across an old clip of the actor singing Tom Lehrer’s song The Elements in front of Colin Farrell and Rihanna during a 2010 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Revealing in an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, Radcliffe said, "I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it.’ And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al".

The makers even released the teaser of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story which saw Daniel Radcliffe in a unique avatar as he sported curly hair and a moustache and netizens can wait to see him in an all-new avatar. Watch the trailer here:

(Image: @therokuchannel/Instagram)