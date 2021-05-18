Dave Bautista Beats Around The Bush About Starring As Drax The Destroyer In 'Thor 4'

Dave Bautista is playing coy about his return as Drax in Thor 4. Dave Bautista’s role in Thor 4 is still a mystery since many Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be part of the Taika Waititi directed film. Apart from Drax in Thor 4 puzzle, Dave Bautista has already confirmed that after Guardians of the Galaxy 3, he will not reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer.

Is Dave Bautista reprising his role as Drax in Thor 4?

Dave Bautista had a successful career run in the WWE ring. After biding adieu to his wrestling days, he turned his head towards Hollywood and since then has starred in several films and TV shows. But one of his most successful on-screen roles has been as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Dave Bautista took on the role in 2014 and since then has become a household name because of it.

But is Dave Bautista reprising his role as Drax in Thor 4? This question is bugging several Marvel fans since the studio has confirmed that Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 are related. Hence, many character crossovers are expected in both the movies. But Dave Bautista is yet to confirm his role in Thor 4.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dave Bautista played coy about his role and did not directly answer this query. He said that assuming he went to Australia to shoot for Thor 4, he has not received an info from Marvel or Disney about whether it is okay for him to talk about his role. So, he has chosen to “neither confirm nor deny” his role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

He further added that he does not want to piss off anybody at Marvel or Disney. He knows that Chris Pratt has received a confirmation to talk about his role in Thor 4 but that is not the same case for him. Dave Bautista did not forget to add how most of the cast members’ on-set pictures have already leaked except him, so he has not confirmed about his appearance yet. While talking about his role in the film, the GOTG 3 actor did not forget to praise Thor 4 director Taika Waiti who previously directed a What We Do in the Shadows episode starring Bautista.

IMAGE: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY'S INSTAGRAM

