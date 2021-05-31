Dave Bautista Reveals Zack Snyder Was 'right In The Mix' While Shooting 'Army Of The Dead'

Dave Bautista was most recently seen in the zombie heist film titled Army of the Dead that was directed by Zack Snyder. Recently, that actor revealed that Zack Snyder got "right in the mix" of the action while serving as cinematographer on the movie. He was impressed how Zack was right "beside him" and involved with the action scenes of the movie.

Zack Snyder was "right in the mix with his camera" while shooting Army of the Dead

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dave recalled an incident while filming when Zack was under one of the roulette tables and beside him when he was lying on the ground for a shot. It was very special to him because a lot of times when one is working on the film, the two to three cameras are set up and that’s all. One can hardly experience the director lying next to him on the ground while he is "killing a zombie." He added, “There were too many of those moments on this film to even count or remember where the hell he was. He was just always somewhere right in the mix with his camera."

Dave Bautista added that Zack Snyder would find "little tiny places" to tuck into the camera and try and get an interesting shot or get as close as possible to an actor. Dave found a new level of respect for Zack involving himself in the shoot. He said that if the cast and crew were outdoors, hot, sweaty, dirty, tired, and hungry, Zack was in the same situation as well. “He was always right next to us with his camera. So, a lot of the time, you just felt like he was another cast member,” Dave shared.

More about Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead cast also includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt along with Dave Bautista. The movie is about a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist amid a zombie apocalypse. The movie was released digitally on Netflix on May 21, 2021, and the IMDb rating of the film is 5.9 out of 10.

