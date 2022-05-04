Dave Chappelle Attack: 23-year-old Suspect Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Popular comedian Dave Chappelle was recently attacked during his performance for Netflix Is A Joke in Los Angeles and the news became the talk of the town. The attacker tackled Chappelle and was later detained by the security after comedian Jamie Foxx rushed to help the comedian. The attacker has now been identified as a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee, who has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to reports by Billboard.

Dave Chappelle attacker arrested

The report by the publication stated that the attacker was found with a replica handgun with a knife blade inside it and was earlier arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Billboard stated that he was booked at the Hollywood Division jail at 3:36 a.m. and was being treated for injuries he suffered during the attack. Footage from after the attack went viral on social media, in which the attacker was seen on a stretcher, and his hand appeared to be dislocated or broken. He was soon rushed to a medical facility and was arrested later that night.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Dave Chappelle attacked

Chappelle was reportedly attacked as he was concluding his set, in which he spoke about how comedians do not have to worry about having personal security personnel in wake of the recent Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars. The comedian then also made a joke about how he now has more security, after he recently made a controversial comment about the Trans community. This is when the attacker made his way to the stage and attacked the comedian.

According to Forbes, Jamie Foxx, who was also present at the event made his way to the stage and helped to capture the attacker. Chris Rock, who was recently in the news after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars for attempting a joke about his wife Jada's baldness then took the stage and got the crowd laughing again. He quipped, "Was that Will Smith? Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat." Foxx then mentioned he thought the attack was part of the show. Foxx went on to say, "I just want to say…this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times. For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you."

