Dave Chappelle Bags Emmy For Guest Actor In Comedy Series For 'Saturday Night Live'

American comedian Dave Chappelle bagged an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live on Monday, September 13. The comedian won the award for hosting the post-election episode of SNL this year. Chappelle was reportedly nominated for four Emmys this year.

As per Variety, Dave Chappelle scored four nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2021. Apart from SNL, his other three nominations were for his Netflix stand up comedy 8:46. The comedian lost in two categories, Variety Special Directing and Variety Special Writing, to Bo Burman for Bo Burman: Inside. The results of his fourth nomination: Variety Special (Pre-recorded) Race, would be announced on September 19. This award marks Chappelle's second Guest Comedy Actor Emmy for 'SNL' as he first won it in 2017. He has overall four Emmys in his name.

SNL Emmy nominations and winners

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is going to take place on September 19, 2021. However, the festivities at the Emmys has already begun with the Creative Arts Emmys. Creative Arts Emmys honours artistic and technical achievement in a variety of TV programs, guest appearance and performance in weekly series and exceptional work, in reality, documentary or animation. It is showering Emmys for Saturday Night Live as it remains at the top in the Television Academy. The show scored 21 nominations this year and has bagged seven Emmys so far.

Actor Maya Rudolf became the first person in 20 years to win an Emmy twice consecutively in the same category. While her first consecutive award is for Big Mouth, she also won another Emmy for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series or SNL. The official social media handle of SNL congratulated Rudolf for her win.

The Instagram handle of the show also sent in warm congratulations to Chappelle. Other than the Guest actor and actress category, the show marked five more Emmy wins. Here is a list of SNL's Emmy wins so far.

Outstanding contemporary hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction or reality program.

Outstanding contemporary makeup for a variety, nonfiction or reality program.

Outstanding production design for a variety, nonfiction or reality program.

Outstanding directing for a variety series.

Outstanding light design/lighting direction for a variety series.

IMAGE: AP