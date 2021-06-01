David Beckham Poses With Son Cruz As They 'grill' Together Under The Shining Sun

David Beckham, one of the legendary professional football players recently dropped in a stunning photo of himself as he spent some quality time with his son on social media. His latest post received numerous compliments from fans who loved the father-son duo and added how they looked ‘superb’ together. Many of them also dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis under their photo.

David Beckham enjoys the shining sun with his son, Cruz Beckham

David Beckham recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo with all his fans in which he can be seen standing with his son, Cruz with his one hand over his shoulder with the sunshine pouring all over them from behind. While he wore a simple grey t-shirt, his son was seen wearing a classy black hoodie with its cap on and flaunting a cute smile on his face. As David Beckham is also widely known for having around 65 tattoos on his body including his head, neck and hands, the photo gave a glimpse of his hand tattoo that went up to all his fingers.

In the caption, he stated how there was no better place than home when the sun was shining and he could grill with his boy. He ended his caption by adding a fire symbol next to it. Many of his fans and other popular players took to David Beckham’s Instagram post and complimented the father-son duo posing together. Many of them also praised them and stated how they looked ‘lovely’ in their pictures while many others sent lovely blessings their way. Some of them also complimented them by stating how ‘cute’ they looked together while some others encouraged them to make more beautiful memories together. The rest of them poured in heart and fire symbols in the comment section to illustrate how David Beckham and his son were adorable and full of fire. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions and see how they showered love and compliments on David Beckham’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: DAVID BECKHAM'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.