David Schwimmer Opens Up About His 'crappy Summer Jobs' Before Making It Big On 'FRIENDS'

After 17 years since the iconic sitcom FRIENDS went off air, the cast members had come together for a reunion special on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. During the Special, the cast members Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow had walked the fans through their journey before and during FRIENDS. Recently, Schwimmer, who essayed the role of palaeontologist Ross Geller in the sitcom, revealed odd jobs he had to do before he landed the role.

David Schwimmer reveals his odd jobs before he landed in FRIENDS

In an interview with The Guardian, David Schwimmer revealed some of his crappy summer jobs before becoming a famous actor through FRIENDS. He said he worked at an ice-cream parlour where he had to mix in all the candy or cookie crumbs with his hands on a big marble slab for three bucks an hour. He added he worked at a copy machine place when he was 16 and he pretended to be some guy from Xerox and he would call up some customers to tell them that they have a Xerox-2-2500 and it looked like their machine was running out of toner. David said some innocent secretary would say they weren't out of toner but he would try to convince them and send a couple of boxes. He said it was not exactly legal and one day when he turned up at work he found out the whole place had been raided.

FRIENDS viewers may recall Cox's character chef Monica Geller working at a demeaning job at a diner where she had to wear blonde wigs and a fake chest and serve food to customers on roller skates. Schwimmer had done a slightly similar job in real life and revealed that he was a roller-skating waiter in Chicago for summer. He said he would give them their burgers and fries and he would ask them if they want him to jump over their kids for five bucks. He added if they agreed the kid would lie on the ground and he would jump over them at 30 mph.

David Schwimmer also talked about his aspirations before pursuing acting. He said he wanted to be a surgeon since he was fascinated by the human body. Much like his character on FRIENDS, he called himself a science geek. However, he added his medical career kind of got derailed when he found out he could talk to more girls in acting class than in a science lab.

IMAGE: DAVID SCHWIMMER & FRIENDS INSTAGRAM

