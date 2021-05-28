David Schwimmer Then And Now: Take A Look At Ross Geller Through Ten Seasons Of 'FRIENDS'

Fans of the FRIENDS sitcom are absolutely elated and emotional currently as the special reunion episode finally aired on Thursday. The ensemble cast is receiving massive love for coming back together, with special posts about them, fans sharing how the show helped them and more. David Schwimmer played Ross Geller aka 'The Divorce Force' and here is a glimpse of the character through the seasons, and now at the reunion.

David Schwimmer through ten seasons of FRIENDS and now at the Reunion special

Season 1

Season 2

Season 3

Season 4

Season 5

Season 6

Season 7

Season 8

Season 9

Season 10

The Reunion

More about the FRIENDS reunion

The reunion episode aired on Thursday, May 27 after being speculated and anticipated for a long time. The news of the special episode came back in 2020 and it also marked all the 6 cast members meeting for only the second time, in the 17 years since the show has ended. It was directed by Ben Winston and featured the cast member sharing their favourite BTS moments, recreating some of the iconic scenes including the quiz from The One With The Embryos as well as a table read of the scene, from The One Where Everyone Finds Out.

The cast members were quite nostalgic as they went through the sets once again, and also expressed how the show brought them really close and they became best friends through the 10 years. The FRIENDS reunion also revealed some secrets, one of which was that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer who played the characters, Rachel and Ross, respectively had a crush on each other in the initial seasons. Aniston also mentioned that they “channelled their adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel”.

The episode also featured appearances by Tom Selleck and Maggie Wheeler, who played recurring stars on the show. The sitcom’s special episode was titled The One Where They Get Back Together and started filming in March 2021, over a period of two days. It also welcomed the K-Pop band BTS, David Beckham, Lady Gaga and more.

Image: Friends Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.