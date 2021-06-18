'Dawson's Creek' Writer Heidi Ferrer's Death Confirmed To Be A Suicide; Read Details

In May 2021, Heidi Ferrer, the writer of the popular TV series Dawson's Creek passed away at the age of 50. The writer was suffering from long-haul COVID and was under a lot of medication. The news of Heidi Ferrer's death was confirmed by her husband Nick Guthe via his Twitter post.

My beautiful angel, Heidi, passed over tonight after a 13 month battle with Long Haul Covid. She was an amazing mother. She fought this insidious disease with the same ferocity she lived with. I love you forever and I'll see you down the road. pic.twitter.com/f22vbZ5K25 — Nick Guthe (@NickGuthe) May 27, 2021

Heidi Ferrer's death was a suicide

Nick later confirmed to TMZ that the Dawson's Creek writer committed suicide. She was suffering from long-haul COVID in April 2020. Her battle for 13 months with the disease came to an end in May 2021 when she took her own life. After contracting the disease in April 2020, she was bedridden for a couple of months. Her health then deteriorated month after month and she was also suffering from severe fatigue and neurological tremors.

She used to write about her condition on her blog Girl to Mom. In one of her blogs dating back to September 2020, she recounted her days battling the disease. She said that the recovery process was the hardest thing that her body has had to go through. She told her husband that she does not want to live like this. She mentioned that she wasn't suicidal, but she "just couldn’t see any quality of life long term and there was no end in sight." Commenting on the disease in general, her husband Nick said that long-haul COVID is "a public health crisis that must be addressed quickly."

Heidi Ferrer and Nick Guthe have a 13-year-old son. She began her blog Girl to Mom to document her infant child's battle with infantile scoliosis, later the blog materialised into her own comedic blogs and awareness about infantile scoliosis. Her blog soon became popular for her anecdotes and personal life accounts.

A look at Heidi Ferrer's journey in Hollywood

Heidi Ferrer is primarily known for her work as the screenwriter for Dawson's Creek. The show starred Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson in prominent roles. Her next hit project was ABC's Wasteland. She also wrote the script for a 2008 telefilm Princess. She was a member of the Writers Guild of America for 24 years before her death in May 2021.

(Image: Heidi Ferrer's Instagram)

