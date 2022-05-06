Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: 'Beyond Salem' To 'Family Feud'; Check The Full List Here

Daytime Emmy Awards are back with its 49th annual edition. It is a prestigious ceremony that recognises the best contributions of American daytime television programming in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, and instructional programming.
Reportedly, this year the award show will be held on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on CBS with Paramount+ streaming it. As the prestigious ceremony is around the corner, there is huge anticipation around the nominees' list.
Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022 Nominations List
Beyond Salem which is the spinoff of the Days of Our Lives earned its first nomination under the Outstanding Daytime Drama category. The drama will compete against DOOL, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless. On the other hand, Leah Remini and Robin Roberts are also nominated for hosting People Puzzler and Turning the Tables. Check out the full nominations list here-
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
- Beyond Salem, Peacock
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- General Hospital, ABC
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
- Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
- Counter Space, Vice TV
- Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network
- Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+
- Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network
OUTSTANDING GAMESHOW
- Family Feud, Syndicated
- Jeopardy!, Syndicated
- Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
- The Price Is Right, CBS
- Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
- Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch
- Judge Mathis, Syndicated
- Judy Justice, IMDbTV
- The People’s Court, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
- For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network
- Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
- Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS
- Small Business Revolution, Hulu
- Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix
- Super Soul Sunday, OWN
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
- Dogs, Netflix
- Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+
- Penguin Town, Netflix
- Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
- Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network
OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM
- Dream Home Makeover, Netflix
- Home Work, Magnolia Network
- Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass
- Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass
- This Old House, PBS/Roku
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
- Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
- First Film, Netflix
- If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV
- Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime
- Music’s Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV
- One Symphony Two Orchestras, PBS
- Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALKSHOW
- GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
- Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
- Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
- Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
- Tamron Hall, Syndicated
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALKSHOW
- The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
- Hot Ones, Complex Networks
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
- Access Hollywood, Syndicated
- Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated
- Extra, Syndicated
- Inside Edition, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL
- 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11; ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox (multiple networks)
- 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC
- Dark Shadows and Beyond – The Jonathan Frid Story, Apple TV
- Recipe for Change, YouTube Originals
- Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM
- 9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch
- The Black Church, PBS
- Hunger Interrupted, YouTube.com
- The Juneteenth Menu, Food Network Digital
- On the Rise, Eater
- Legacy
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
- Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
- The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
- Dr. Phil, Syndicated
- Crossroads
- Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated
- Treat Yourself
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
- Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
- Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
- General Hospital, ABC
- Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos
- General Hospital, ABC
- Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
- Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
- Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- John McCook as Eric Forrester
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- James Reynolds as Abe Carver
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
- Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
- General Hospital, ABC
- Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
- Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne
- General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
- Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
- Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
- General Hospital, ABC
- Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
- General Hospital, ABC
- Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine
- General Hospital, ABC
- Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
- William Lipton as Cameron Webber
- General Hospital, ABC
- Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson
- General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
- General Hospital, ABC
- Ted King as Jack Finnegan
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
- Lidia Bastianich
- Lidia’s Kitchen, PBS
- Frankie Celenza
- Struggle Meals, Tastemade
- Daym Drops
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy; Netflix
- Ina Garten
- Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
- Christopher Kimball
- Milk Street, PBS
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
- Wayne Brady
- Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
- Steve Harvey
- Family Feud, Syndicated
- Leah Remini
- People Puzzler, Game Show Network
- Pat Sajak
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC
- Pat Sajak
- Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
- Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan
- Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain,
- The View, ABC
- Tamron Hall
- Tamron Hall, Syndicated
- Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade
- Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
- Robin Roberts
- Turning the Tables with Robin, Disney+
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
- Drew Barrymore
- The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
- Kelly Clarkson
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager
- Today with Hoda & Jenna, NBC
- Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
- Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
- Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander
- Conscious Living, PBS
- Gary Bredow
- Start Up, PBS
- Samantha Brown
- Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
- Jeff Corwin
- Wildlife Nation, Syndicated
- Bear Grylls
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix
- Kevin O’Connor
- This Old House, PBS/Roku
- Patton Oswalt
- Penguin Town, Netflix
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Beyond Salem, Peacock
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- General Hospital, ABC
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
- The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated
- Start Up, PBS
- Wildlife Nation, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Beyond Salem, Peacock
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- General Hospital, ABC
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- Cat People, Netflix
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
- The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix
- Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
- Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
- Wildlife Nation, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- The Good Road, PBS
- The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
- Cat People, Netflix
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- Penguin Town, Netflix
- Wildlife Nation, Syndicated
- Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
- Grateful For It All
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
- Next To You
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
- Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song
- Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
- Jeopardy!, Syndicated
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
- The View, ABC
- Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
- Jeopardy!, Syndicated
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- The View, ABC
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Culture Quest, PBS
- Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
- In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem, CBN
- Penguin Town, Netflix
- Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA EDITING
- Cat People, Netflix
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
- Penguin Town, Netflix
- Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com
- Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
- Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- The Good Road, PBS
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
- Days of Our Lives, NBC
- Family Feud, Syndicated
- General Hospital, ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- The Price Is Right, CBS
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
- Penguin Town, Netflix
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
- Cat People, Netflix
- Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Netflix
- Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix
- Home Work, Magnolia Network
- The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING CASTING
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, NBC/Peacock
- Dogs, Netflix
- General Hospital, ABC
- Start Up, PBS
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
- Tamron Hall, Syndicated
- The View, ABC
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
- The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
- General Hospital, ABC
- Nick Cannon, Syndicated
- The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
- The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
- The Real, Syndicated
- Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
- Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
- The Talk, CBS
- The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
- General Hospital, ABC
- The Real, Syndicated
- Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
- Tamron Hall, Syndicated
- The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
- The View ABC
