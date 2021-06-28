Daytime Emmys 2021: NATAS Apologises For The Marguerite Ray And Veronica Redd Mix-up 

The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards has officially apologised for mixing up late actor Marguerite Ray with a photograph of her living "The Young and the Restless" co-star Veronica Redd in the "In Memoriam" segment of the awards night. On Sunday, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences took to the official Twitter handle of Daytime Emmys 2021 to admit the goof-up and extended their apology to Ray's family as well as to Redd. The NATAS also announced re-editing the segment with a "replacement image" of the Dynasty actor for Daytime Emmys 2021's following digital releases.

Is anyone going to acknowledge the #DaytimeEmmy screw up during the memorial segment? They put up a picture of Veronica Redd instead of Marguerite Ray! They both played Mamie on #YR but still. That’s quite the mixup! Shameful :-[ #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/B298k5HCCI — Joshua (@MrJoshie) June 26, 2021

Daytime Emmys issues apology for the Marguerite Ray and Veronica Redd mix-up

A photograph of Veronica Redd was mistaken for late Marguerite Ray, who passed away in November last year, during the pre-recorded In Memoriam segment of the Daytime Emmys 2021. Ray had a decade-long run on the long-running CBS show The Young and the Restless from 1980 to 1990 as she played the lead role of housekeeper Mamie Johnson in the soap opera. The character was later taken over and essayed by Redd from 1990 till 2004.

Now, a day into the premiere of the Daytime Emmys 2021 date, on June 27, 2021, the official Twitter handle of Daytime Emmys shared a thread of three tweets to apologise for the mix-up. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, who presented the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards, wrote, "During last night’s #DaytimeEmmys telecast, the In Memoriam segment included an incorrect picture in our remembrance of the late Y&R actress Marguerite Ray." The following tweet read, "We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed." The NATAS concluded by writing, "We sincerely apologise to the Ray family — as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy."

Check out the tweets by Daytime Emmys' Twitter handle below:

During last night’s #DaytimeEmmys telecast, the In Memoriam segment included an incorrect picture in our remembrance of the late Y&R actress Marguerite Ray. (1/3) — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 26, 2021

We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed. (2/3) — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 26, 2021

We sincerely apologize to the Ray family — as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy. (3/3) — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daytime Emmys 2021 was held virtually this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prestigious television awards night was hosted by Sheryl Underwood for the fifth time in a row and it exclusively aired on CBS after being pre-taped on June 12 and June 13. While the Daytime Emmys 2021 nominations were announced in May this year, the winners were virtually honoured on June 26 with its Friday premiere on CBS.

