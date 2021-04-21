'Dazed And Confused' Cast: Know All About Actors And Their Characters In The 1993 Film

Dazed and Confused is a coming-of-age comedy film directed by Richard Linklater. The plot of the film revolves different teenage groups in Texas on the last day of their school. The film features a large ensemble cast with actors like Jason London, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Cole Hauser, Wiley Wiggins, Sasha Jenson and Matthew McConaughey. Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Dazed and Confused.

Dazed and Confused cast and characters

Jason London as Randall "Pink" Floyd

The cast of Dazed and Confused features Jason London playing the role of Randall Floyd aka Pink Floyd. He is a star football player of the school. He is asked to sign a pledge to not take drugs during summer which would affect his goals of the championship. Jason was also seen in films like The Man in The Moon and Out Cold.

Ben Affleck as Fred O'Bannion

The Dazed and Confused cast also features Ben Affleck as Fred O'Bannion. Fred is a senior who participates in the hazing tradition as he fails to graduate the previous year. Ben Affleck is popularly known as Batman in films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Milla Jovovich as Michelle Burroughs

The Dazed and Confused characters also include Milla Jovovich. She is seen playing the role of Michelle Burroughs. The actor is known for her roles in films like Resident Evil and The Fifth Element. She was last seen in the film Monster Hunter as Captain Natalie Artemis.

Cole Hauser as Benny O'Donnell

The Dazed and Confused characters feature Cole Hauser. He is seen playing the role of footballer Benny O'Donnell. Benny talks to Pink about his refusal to sign the petition to not take drugs during summer. The actor was also seen in films like Acts of Violence and Yellowstone.

Wiley Wiggins as Mitch Kramer

The film also features Wiley Wiggins as Mitch Kramer. Mitch is a freshman in the school and initially escapes the Hazing tradition with his best friend Carl Burnett. However, he is stopped after the baseball game gets over. Wiley was also seen in Waking Life and Computer Chess.

Sasha Jenson as Don Dawson

Dazed and Confused stars Sasha Denson playing the role of Don Dawson. Don is one of the teenagers along with Pink. He joins Pink in drinking beer and smoking marijuana. The actor was seen portraying roles in films like Twisted Love, Dream Tap and Teen Angel.

Matthew McConaughey as David Wooderson

Matthew McCaughey is also a part of the film. He is seen portraying the role of David Wooderson. David is a man in his 20s who still hangs out with high school students. Matthew McConaughey is popularly known for his films like Interstellar, The Gentlemen and TV series True detective.

