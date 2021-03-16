DC Comic Fans Go Gaga Over Batman Fan-made Film Featuring Celeb Cameos

A fan-made Batman film which was posted on March 11, 2021, went viral within a week. The feature film was directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke. It was produced by a YouTube channel called, Bat in the Sun. The film stars Kevin Porter as the protagonist, Batman, and Aaron Schoenke (the director) as the infamous antagonist, Joker.

The movie is titled Batman: Dying Is Easy. The movie is a non-profit film and made free to watch, according to the video. In the film, Michael Madsen of The Hateful Eight fame makes a cameo as Harvey Bullock, a well-known detective in the comics. Other cameos also include Hocus Pocus' Doug Jones as the Riddler. Chris Daughtry plays the role of Hugo Strange, and Amy Johnston as Harley Quinn. Casper Van Dien of Alita: Battle Angel fame plays James Gordon.

How was the Batman Fan film made?

The movie was funded by a crowdfunding campaign set up on Indiegogo by the makers. The campaign's description said that the movie was made having fans' imaginations in mind regarding the characters. They wished to make the movie in an "almost horror film feel" with a "psychological, dark detective story" in mind. They further appealed to fans saying they would make the movie with all the authentic "costumes, sets, and music score!"

The campaign was a success as the makers raised $75,000 USD (54.35 lakhs in rupees). The movie's description said the two characters Batman and Joker have had an "interested psychological" bond. It further said the dark concepts of the characters made the characters interesting. The video was soon to go viral as it received more than 3 million views in 5 days. The video also received over more than 210,000 likes from fans.

Other Batman movies and series in the making...

Recently, director Matt Reeves announced that the filming of The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson has completed its production. The movie will star Zoe Kravitz in the female lead as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Paul Dano as the Riddler. The Batman is set to release on March 4, 2022.

The HBO Max movie Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer too dropped on February 14, 2021. The movie would star Ben Affleck as Batman. The movie is described as Bruce Wayne's attempt to unite metahumans to fight against Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid. Zack Snyder's Justice League will release on March 18, 2021.