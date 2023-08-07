Deadpool 3 Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Reunite At Football Ground As Filming Halts

Ahead of Deadpool 3 release, Hugh Jackman attended the soccer match between MK Dons and Wrexham AFC, a club co-owned by his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds. The two actors were clearly having a gala time as they cheered for Reynolds’ team.

Jackman and Reynolds will be next seen together in Deadpool 3, slated for a May 2024 release.

Ryan Reynolds co-owns Wrexham AFC, a soccer club based in Wales.

The shooting of Deadpool 3 is on hold due to SAG-AFTRA strike.

Reynolds thanks Jackman for his 'first and last day' at the club

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are known and loved for their jovial off-screen personalities. This was on display when Jackman attended a football match played between MK Dons and Wrexham AFC, a soccer club owned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Throughout the match, both Jackman and Reynolds were seen exchanging laughs and sharing great energy in the stands. Reynold’s team Wrexham lost the match to MK Dons 5-3.

After the match ended, Reynold took a playful jibe at Jackman as he posted on Instagram, thanking Jackman for his “first and last day as the ‘Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman’ because I just found out you made the f***ng title up.” In the comments section, Jackman displayed a similar wit as he replied, “Human kindness is overflowing.”

When Ryan Reynolds 'leaked' Jackman’s Deadpool 3 look

This interaction happened a few weeks after Ryan Reynolds himself posted the pictures with Hugh Jackman. Both the actors were in their Deadpool 3 costumes. The duo was shooting in London for the next installment of the Deadpool franchise. Hugh Jackman wrote a yellow suit with blue accents, a costume design closer to the original costumes in the comic strips. Looking at the photos, many fans online speculated whether he unwittingly ruined some of the charm and intrigue around Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 to release in early 2024, but may get postponed

The filming for Deadpool began earlier this year in May. Prior to that, Both Reynold and Jackman took to their social media handles in September last year to announce that the latter would appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Reportedly, Jennifer Garner will reprise her role of Elektra, after a 20-year hiatus from the X-men franchise. As of now, Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in May 2024. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the shooting is on hold. This may push the film's release date.