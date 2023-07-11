Deadpool 3 Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Engage In Fierce Battle | Leaked Photos

Deadpool 3 is touted as the next multiverse film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is it the first R-rated movie from Marvel Studios, but also marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds unveiled the first look of Jackman in the iconic Wolverine suit from the comics. Now, images of a fight sequence, in which Wolverine battled Deadpool, have surfaced online.

3 things you need to know:

Deadpool 3 marks the integration of the Fox X-Men universe into Marvel.

It will reportedly feature a set of actors from previous MCU films.

Deadpool 3 is slated to release on May 3, next year.

Wolverine and Deadpool battle it out in leaked photos

A set of pictures from the shoot of Deadpool 3 in the UK have been doing the rounds on social media. They detail a fight sequence between Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’s Wade Wilson/Deadpool. In one of the pictures, Reynolds, suspended in harness, could be seen hanging over Jackman, who was trying to get the better of him. In one of the snaps, Wolverine was seen trying to get his claws out.

(Deadpool and Wolverine battling it out in a fighting sequence being filmed for Deadpool 3 | Image: Met Gala 21/Twitter)

(Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 | Image: Met Gala 21/Twitter)

(Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Actor was snapped on set in UK | Image: Met Gala 21/Twitter)

It should be noted that there was no sword in Deadpool’s hand, which means that this scene might feature Deadpool encountering Logan without any intention to attack. What led to battle between the two characters will form a major hook in the storyline.

Deadpool 3 to feature these characters?

Deadpool 3 is currently rumoured to feature Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), currently presumed dead within the MCU. Moreover, there are rumours that the film is largely going to be set in the Earth-838 universe, which was explored in Doctor Strange 2.

Ben Affleck as Daredevil, James Marsden as Cyclops, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey and Halle Berry as Storm are also expected to appear in the film. Since the X-Men universe from Fox is also integrating into the MCU, it remains to be seen how these characters might factor into the fold.