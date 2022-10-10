Deadpool Actor TJ Miller Reveals He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds; Here's Why

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3, actor TJ Miller, who was a part of the first two films in the franchise recently opened up about his experience working in the movie with Ryan Reynolds. Miller shed light on his ‘weird on-set experience’ with Reynolds while asserting that he will not be working with him ever again.

TJ Miller reveals why he doesn't want to work with Ryan Reynolds again

During a recent interaction on the Adam Corolla Show, when the actor TJ Miller was asked whether he’d like to work with Ryan Reynolds after Deadpool, he asserted that he wouldn’t work with him again. He went on to add that though he said the same thing for Michael Bay, they ended up becoming friends.

“Would I work with him again? No, would not work with him again…But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different,” he said.

Miller further stated that working with Reynolds was not a great experience and revealed that the actor was very mean to him on the sets of Deadpool. He said, “So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

Stating further about featuring in the upcoming movie in the franchise, TJ Miller stated that he wouldn't have wrecked in the film even if they were paying him twice as much. He added, “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much. I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is being bankrolled by Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds. It releases on September 6, 2024.

Image: AP