Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Nervous He Was Before 'Deadpool 3' Revelation About Hugh Jackman

After announcing that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be returning in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds opened up about how nervous he was to make the revelation. The actor said he 'couldn't be more excited' to have shared the news, recalling that he was relatably nervous as he had been sitting with the teaser for a few weeks.

Ryan added he was 'thrilled' to finally collaborate with his close pal Hugh Jackman, whose last outing as Wolverine was in 2016's Logan. The Deadpool-Wolverine crossover has piqued audiences' curiosity as they await the release of Deadpool 3, which is slated to hit theatres in 2024.

Ryan Reynolds was nervous before Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 revelation

In a recent interview with Forbes, Ryan opened up about the casting announcement. He said, "I couldn’t be more excited. I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn’t happen every day working in this business. I’m thrilled, and I’ve been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now. It’s one of those moments where you’re hitting send or a tweet or a post - your hand is shaking when you’re messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that."

Calling the development 'amazing', he added, "I feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it’s something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that’s what we aim to do."

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is being bankrolled by Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds. It releases on September 6, 2024.

(IMAGE: AP)