'Deadpool' Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Title Guesses For Upcoming MCU Projects

Actor Ryan Reynolds is known for his comic timing and funny/witty replies. The actor is known for portraying the superhero character 'Deadpool' in MCU's movie franchise of the same name. Reynolds recently had some really funny but irrelevant guesses as to the identity of Marvel Studios’ seven mystery movies recently added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule.

Ryan Reynolds funny guesses for the untitled MCU movies

Marvel Cinematic Universe recently added seven new movies to their schedule up till 2024. Phase 4 of the MCU mostly consists of mini-series including Disney+’s WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?. Now, the record-breaking release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is signalling the beginning of the superhero franchise’s upcoming jam-packed slate, stretching out till summer 2024. Ryan Reynolds via his Twitter handle shared hilarious guesses about the titles of upcoming MCU movies. Take a look.

After the exhilarating response for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, MCU is gearing up for the releases of other promising films and series in their kitty, starting from the multi-star cast superhero movie Eternals on November 5, 2021. It will be followed by Tom Holland-led movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021. The Sorcerer Supreme’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) antics in that film will likely lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Other upcoming MCU films include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to release in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds on the work front was lastly seen in the science fiction action comedy film Free Guy. The film stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a non-player character in an open-world video game and becomes the hero of the story. The movie broke several pandemic box office records upon release. He will next be seen in the action thriller film Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Ryan will also be seen in the science fiction film The Adam Project alongside an ensemble cast of Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell. He will play the role of a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.

