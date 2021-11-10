Dean Stockwell Dies: Actor's Co-stars Including Russ Tamblyn And Others Pay Tribute

Quantum Leap star Dean Stockwell, breathed his last on November 7, a few days before the news became public. The Oscar and Emmy nominated actor had about 200 credits under his belt and his death was mourned by many. His co-stars, including Russ Tamblyn, Tricia Helfer, and others took to Twitter to remember the life Dean Stockwell led.

A representative of the late actor's family confirmed with Deadline that Stockwell died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and his two children, Austin and Sophie.

Dean Stockwell's co-stars mourn his death

Dean Stockwell's The Boy with Green Hair co-star, Russ Tamblyn paid tribute to the actor on the micro-blogging platform. He called the actor his 'oldest friend' and mentioned that the duo met on the sets of the 1948 comedy-drama. He mentioned that Dean stayed close till the very end and wished for him to rest easy. He also commended him for being a great 'godfather-figure' to his daughter, an artist, and a 'loving dad'. The tweet read, "Dean. My oldest friend. A godfather figure to my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving dad. We met on the set of The Boy With Green Hair, stayed close till his last breath. Rest easy now, brother."

Lydia Cornell, who acted alongside Dean Stockwell in the pilot episode of Quantum Leap called him an 'amazing actor' as she mourned his loss. She mentioned that she was honoured to have the opportunity to work with him. Her tweet read, "Rest in Peace Dean Stockwell. What an amazing actor. He always had a mischievous glint of humour in his eyes. I was honored to work with him in the pilot for "Quantum Leap" at @NBCUniversal along with Scott Bakula."

Tricia Helfer, who acted alongside Dean Stockwell in Battlestar Galactica: The Plan also headed to Twitter after the actor's demise. She called him a 'truly unique and lovely man' and mentioned it was an honour to have worked with him. She wrote, "Such an honour to have gotten to work with Dean Stockwell. An incredible career and a truly unique and lovely man. RIP Dean." Dean Stockwell's Vanishing Son II co-star, Ming-Na Wen mentioned that the actor was the 'coolest' and it was her 'privilege to have worked with this legend.'

Image: Twitter/@russtamblyn, AP