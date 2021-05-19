'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Cast: A Look At The Actors In This Stephen Chbosky Directorial

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming musical teen drama that is all set to arrive in theatres by September 2021. The movie is directed by Stephen Chbosky and adapted by Steven Levenson from a play that he, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote back in 2015. Scroll along to know about the Dear Evan Hansen movie cast

A look at Dear Evan Hansen movie cast

Ben Platt

Ben Platt leads the cast and plays the titular role of Evan Hansen in the movie; he is a high school student with social anxiety disorder. The actor has portrayed the role earlier too when the story premiered as a theatre playback in 2015 and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance. The actor’s other acclaimed performances include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash and Run This Town. He also starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, which got him nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Kaitlyn Dever

Dever plays the role of Zoe Murphy in the upcoming movie. The actor is popularly known for her work in the crime drama series Justified on FX, Last Man Standing as well as the Netflix drama Unbelievable, for which she got a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries. Some of Kaitlyn’s other notable works include Bad Teacher, The Spectacular Now, Short Term 12, Detroit and Beautiful Boy.

Amanda Stenberg

Dear Evan Hansen cast also includes Amanda, who plays the role of Alana Beck. She made her acting debut with the 2011 movie Colombiana, after which she went on to play the much-appreciated role of Rue in The Hunger Games franchise and bagged the Teen Choice Award for Best Chemistry. Her most recent appearance was as Julie in the Netflix show The Eddy in 2020.

Nik Dodani

Dear Evan Hansen cast features Nik Dodani as Jared Kalwani. The actor has previously appeared on the shows Atypical as Zahid and Murphy Brown as Pat Patel, of which the former shot him to recognition. Dodani has also featured in the 2019 thriller Escape Room.

