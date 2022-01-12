'Death On The Nile': Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot And Others' Look From Kenneth Branagh's Film Out

After delivering some jaw-dropping performances in Hollywood, actor Ali Fazal is all set for his next venture. His next project titled Death on the Nile is based on Agatha Christie's best-seller with the same name. The movie revolves around mystery, emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. The film, will once again feature the return of Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh as its director and as the leading star.

Character poster of Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile

After much of a wait, the makers of Death On The Nile have released the first-ever character poster unveiling all the characters of the film starting with Indian actor, Ali Fazal. Ali who is part of the leading prominent cast in the film will be seen essaying the character of Cousin Andrew Katchadourian, one of the suspects in this whodunnit murder mystery. Along with Ali the poster also gives us a glimpse of director Kenneth Branagh who is going to play the character of a detective, Gal Gadot - The bride, Emma Mackey as the lover and many other actors. The Fukrey actor, taking to his Instagram handle, shared the character poster, revealing his and others' look from the film. Here take a look at his Instagram post-

Ali Fazal in the poster is looking suave in old Hollywood style from the '30s and in that dapper moustache look, he is giving major boss vibes. Sharing the poster and expressing his excitement about the film, the Happy Bhag Jayegi actor wrote-" ONE MONTH TO GO! All aboard the Karnak!! Here’s a glimpse of who you will meet. All aboard! 🛳 In one month, @DeathOnTheNile arrives exclusively in theatres February." Fans and many celebrities jumped into the comments section and wished Ali good luck for his upcoming international venture.

About the film Death on the Nile

The film Death On The Nile is directed by actor and director Kenneth Branagh. The film has a stellar cast including supremely popular Gal Gadot, along with Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Kenneth Branagh reprising the role of famous spy Hercule Poirot. The film is produced by 20th Century Fox and is slated to release on 11th February 2022.

Image:instagram@alifazal9