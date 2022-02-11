'Death On The Nile' Gets Banned In Lebanon,Kuwait In Protest Of Israeli Star Gal Gadot

Death on the Nile got released in the theatres on February 11, 2021. Ali Fazal garnered immense praise from fans as well as celebrities for his performance in the film. As soon as the film was released in theatres, many fans and viewers took to their social media handle to share their thoughts and opinions. A section of fans hailed the filmmaker, while a few others appreciated the actor's amazing acting.

According to a report by Deadline, the film has been banned in Lebanon, Kuwait. Gadot has served in the Israeli military for two years prior to becoming a model and actor. Previously, her movie Wonder Woman was also banned from release in May 2017 because of her connection to the IDF.

The news outlet which gave the information regarding the Death of the Nile's ban in Kuwait, cited a local newspaper saying that country caved into a ban of the Kenneth Branagh directed Agatha Christie adaptation due to protests on social media. The newspaper further quoted a country official source stating that they would not release a film starring a former soldier in the Zionist occupying army.

As per Variety, Death on the Nile is one of the few U.S. movies to receive a release in China.

'Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation': Gal Gadot

Earlier, Gadot, who is a veteran Israeli Defense Forces fighter, took to her Twitter handle, giving a message of unity concerning the Israel-Hamas rocket attacks conflict. She tweeted, "Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation,” Gadot tweeted. “Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace.”

Death On The Nile is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and stars Kenneth Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, along with Tom Bateman (also returning from the first film), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Ali Fazal, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The film has been released theatrically on February 11, 2022. The film is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name and follows Hercule Poirot, a world-renowned private detective who is entrusted with the important task of identifying the murderer after a passenger is killed on a luxurious cruise.

