Jamie Dornan Teams Up With Gal Gadot For Netflix's Upcoming Spy-thriller ‘Heart Of Stone’

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamin Dornan has been roped in to play the lead alongside actor Gal Gadot in the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, as reported by Deadline. The potential franchise-starrer that has The Aeronauts filmmaker Tom Harper on board to direct is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The film’s plot has been kept under the wraps by the makers and nothing has been revealed yet.

The forthcoming drama will be bankrolled by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher, Harper, and Rucka are executive producers.

Dornan will appear alongside Gadot, who starred in Netflix’s Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. She is also attached to star in Cleopatra from director Kari Skogland. Dornan was signed for the role after his high-profile project comes amid a wave of acclaim for the actor, who has nabbed Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations for his role in Belfast which was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Apart from the nominations mentioned above, Dornan was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the film’s talented ensemble cast, which boasts Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.

The giant streaming platform had nabbed worldwide rights to the project last January, marking another partnership between the streamer and Skydance, after collaborating for The Old Guard with Charlize Theron, Ryan Reynolds, and the upcoming The Adam Project starring Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gal Gadot is looking forward to the release of her next film Death on the Nile. Death On The Nile is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name and follows Hercule Poirot, a world-renowned private detective who is entrusted with the important task of identifying the murderer after a passenger is killed on a luxurious cruise.

The Death On The Nile is set to be released on 11 February 2022. The film also stars Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, and Kenneth Branagh.

IMAGE: AP